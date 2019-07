LUFKIN, TX – A social media post from the Lufkin Police & Fire Department announced that they had identified and located the person responsible for the “Blue Bell Ice Cream licking incident.”

It turns out, the suspect is a juvenile from San Antonio.

She is tied to the Lufkin area through her boyfriend’s family.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, her identity is protected under the Texas Family Code.

The case will now be turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019