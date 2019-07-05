× Police and firefighters are responding to a ‘major utility incident’ on University of Nevada, Reno campus

(CNN) — Emergency responders were investigating an incident Friday on the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno, according to the school’s website.

“Please advise to stay away between 9th street and College Dr. Information will be posted as it’s available,” the school said.

The campus police said on Facebook that there was a “major utility incident.”

Video recorded by CNN affiliate KRNV showed one residence hall with significant damage to one wall.

Campus police tweeted the area around Argenta and Nye halls were closed. “Police and fire working in this area,” the tweet said. Campus police also said people should stay out of the area.

The residence hall can house up to 750 people.

Developing story — Check back for updates