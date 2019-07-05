Hot weekend on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's certainly going to feel like summer through the rest of your holiday weekend. A large ridge of high pressure parked over the northern Gulf will keep things hot and mostly dry through Sunday.

Expect afternoon highs of 95-97 around southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Heat index values will be around 104-107 which is just shy of advisory criteria. You need to take it easy and limit your time outdoors through the afternoon time frame.

Just a few spotty showers and storms can be expected each day. These will be very isolated when they develop. Otherwise some slightly better rain chances will move in early next week as the ridge begins to move off to the west.