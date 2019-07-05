Essence 25: An incredible musical legacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The very first Essence Festival poster, designed by New Orleans artist Douglass Redd listed a who's who of premiere African American talent and for 25 years the fest has delivered the same.

Keith Spera of Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate says,"If you look back the Essence Fest Hall of Fame would certainly have people like Luther Vandross, Mary J. Blige, Charlie Wilson, obviously Frankie Beverly and Maze, that would kinda of be like their Hall of Fame for Essence"

Spreading over a main stage on the floor of the Superdome and 3 smaller rooms dubbed 'Superlounges', Essence Fest has been 25 years of an annual music explosion in our city, with very discerning concertgoers.

Spera explains, "Back in the old days the Essece audience would tell you whether or not that was working. people would sit on their hands and be stone cold silent the first time Alicia Keys played, Maxwell it was like crickets in the whole dome.

FOR THE RECORD BOTH OF THOSE ARTISTS MADE TRIUMPHANT RETURNS TO THE FEST AND THIS YEAR FOR IT'S 25 ANNIVERSARY THE FOLKS AT ESSENCE KNEW THAT THIS YEAR HAD TO BE SPECIAL

"It really meat that we had to go big or go home so we decided to go big, big, big"

TO THAT END, MANY OF THE FAVORITES ARE BACK INCLUDING MARY J. BLIGE, AND FRANKIE BEVERLY AND MAZE, BUT ALL THE BUZZ THIS YEAR AT THE DOME IS NOT A MUSIC ACT BUT ONE OF THE BIGGEST NAMES ON THE GLOBE, MICHELLE OBAMA

"She wasn't able to bring the 'Becoming' tour to New Orleans so this is a way for her to to really embrace the city and I hear that she and Barack love New Orleans so I can only imagine the kind of stuff they;re going to get into"

