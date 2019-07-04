× Upside Down portals from ‘Stranger Things’ are popping up in ‘Fortnite’

“Fortnite” is one of the most popular games in the world, and companies are hoping to ride the wave by collaborating with publisher Epic Games.

As Netflix ramps up for the return of “Stranger Things” on Thursday, portals from the Upside Down — a dark alternate dimension filled with monsters called demogorgons — have started to show up in the game.

Though the portals won’t transport “Fortnite” players to the Upside Down (that we know of), they could be a sign of things to come as more elements from “Stranger Things” make their way into the game.

The team at Epic Games has recently done crossover events for “Avengers Endgame” and “John Wick: Chapter 3.”

They’ve been teasing a collaboration with “Stranger Things” for months. Inside the game’s Mega Mall section, an ice cream parlor called Scoops Ahoy recently appeared. Steve Harrington, one of the Netflix show’s young heroes, will be working in an ice cream shop of the same name in season 3.

Netflix has been making a push into games, with a new “Stranger Things” mobile game announced at E3 this summer. The company also revealed that a game for the Nintendo Switch based on its upcoming “Dark Crystal” series was in the works.