Test Kitchen Taylor is going Krazy over one kind of Kraut

This isn’t the shelf-stable mush that babushka keeps in her cabinet. Raw and unpasteurized, it’s crunchy, flavorful and is even healthy!

We’re talking about Cleaveland Kraut! This Cleveland based product is made with rusticly cut cabbage, to lock in fresh flavor and crunch. They add hand-chopped fresh vegetables and mix it all together with the finest spices and kosher salt for “old-world fermentation.” Not only that, it comes in seven different flavors that I guarantee you’ve never thought of. How about some Whisky Dill or Curry Kraut to top that brat? (Don’t worry, I’ll tell you where to get this product at the end of the article.)

Let’s get technical – this raw, unpasteurized and lacto-fermented sauerkraut is full of natural probiotics and nutrients that are beneficial to your digestive system. What I’m saying is, Cleveland Kraut is recommended by name for daily use by top dietitians, nutritionists, and wellness experts across the country including the Cleveland Clinic and Mt Sinai Hospital in New York. Even USA Today agrees naming it one of their top ten best new health foods.

Why do I, Test Kitchen Taylor, recommend Cleveland Kraut? Well, first of all: it’s delicious. Do me a favor and try the Beet Red – you won’t regret it! Second, it’s healthy: a natural probiotic, unlike what you find in most jars. And finally, you can make some pretty interesting recipes with this kraut. That’s right, this condiment is NOT just for topping your hot dogs. Check out these mouthwatering recipes:

Artichoke Dip with Roasted Garlic Sauerkraut

14 ounce can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

8 oz cream cheese

1 1/4 cups grated parmesan cheese

1 cup Roasted Garlic Kraut

1 cup fresh spinach chopped

½ cup fresh kale chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Combine sour cream, mayo, cream cheese, spinach, kale, artichoke hearts, Roasted Garlic Kraut and 1 cup of parmesan cheese in a mixing bowl.

Place the mix in a greased baking dish.

Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese on top.

Bake in preheated oven for about 25-30 minutes.

Enjoy!

Beet Red & Ham Stuffed Shells

½ 8 ounce pack package jumbo pasta shells

½ lbs ham

½ Red onion

2 cups Beet Red Kraut

2 cups large curd cottage cheese

6 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ cup Parmesan cheese (for in the shells)

¼ cup Parmesan cheese (to top the shells)

1 Egg

1 pinch garlic powder

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Cook shells according to package directions. Place in cold water to stop cooking. Drain.

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Stuff mixture into the shells.

Place shells open side up, close together on a baking pan. Sprinkle 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese over the shells.

Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 25-30 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Enjoy!

Well, I’ll definitely be making that Artichoke Dip for my Fourth of July Party. Right now, you can get Cleveland Kraut at Targets in Covington and Baton Rouge or on their website.

Do you have a Kool Kraut idea? As Cleveland Kraut says, “whether you’re #Gnarnishing #DroppingTheBeet or #GettingFriskyWithTheWhiskey, we’d love to see the amazing meals you’re whipping up.” Be sure to tag me (@taylorfeingold) and Cleveland Kraut (@clekraut), so we can share your great recipes!