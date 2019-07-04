Old Fashioned 4th of July festivities get underway in Madisonville

Photo Gallery
MADISONVILLE, LA -- It's billed as an old fashioned celebration, and with things like hot dogs and a watermelon eating contest, it truly is. The Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration in Madisonville is a popular stop for folks who might enjoy a smaller Independence Day celebration than other areas offer.
The event began this morning at 11:00 with a parade. Participation from veterans was encouraged. After Mayor Jean Pelloat's official welcoming presentation, the afternoon is scheduled to include a horseshoe tournament, rooster crowing contest (humans only), watermelon eating competition, and a beauty pageant for girls between the ages of 4 and 10.
The celebration's fireworks display begins at 8:30.
The event stretches along the Tchefuncte River and Water Street, including the city hall building.
Here's the schedule for the day's events:
- 11:00 Parade begins
- 12:00 Welcome by Mayor Pelloat
- 1:00 Horseshoe tournament
- 1:30 Beauty pageant
- 2:30 Watermelon eating contest
- 5:00 Rooster crowing competition
- 8:30 Fireworks show
There will also be a DJ with music from 2:00-6:00. To see some of the early highlights of the day, checkout the photo gallery at the top of this page.