Old Fashioned 4th of July festivities get underway in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, LA -- It's billed as an old fashioned celebration, and with things like hot dogs and a watermelon eating contest, it truly is. The Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration in Madisonville is a popular stop for folks who might enjoy a smaller Independence Day celebration than other areas offer.

The event began this morning at 11:00 with a parade. Participation from veterans was encouraged. After Mayor Jean Pelloat's official welcoming presentation, the afternoon is scheduled to include a horseshoe tournament, rooster crowing contest (humans only), watermelon eating competition, and a beauty pageant for girls between the ages of 4 and 10.

The celebration's fireworks display begins at 8:30.

The event stretches along the Tchefuncte River and Water Street, including the city hall building.

Here's the schedule for the day's events:

11:00 Parade begins

12:00 Welcome by Mayor Pelloat

1:00 Horseshoe tournament

1:30 Beauty pageant

2:30 Watermelon eating contest

5:00 Rooster crowing competition

8:30 Fireworks show

There will also be a DJ with music from 2:00-6:00. To see some of the early highlights of the day, checkout the photo gallery at the top of this page.