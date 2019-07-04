× NOPD: Woman carjacked while pumping gas on Tulane Avenue

NEW ORLEANS – A woman was pumping gas at the corner of Tulane and Claiborne Avenues when a man jumped into her car and drove off.

The carjacking occurred just after 1 a.m. on July 4, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The woman was standing at the gas pump, and her friend was standing inside the passenger door when a shoeless man wearing black shorts and a black shirt approached and threw the friend to the ground.

The man then hopped behind the wheel and drove away, according to the NOPD.

No further information has been released.

29.955998 -90.078014