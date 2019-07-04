× NOPD: 68-year-old man knocked to the ground, robbed in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two men who stole cash and credit cards from a man outside his Algiers apartment.

The armed robbery occurred just before 2 p.m. on July 3 in the 2000 block of Westbend Parkway, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The 68-year-old victim was walking back to his apartment when two men approached him.

One of the men asked the victim for his money and then punched him in the face, according to the NOPD.

The second robber pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim, who had been knocked to the ground.

The unarmed robber then reached into the victim’s pocket and grabbed a wad of cash, which was wrapped around the victim’s credit cards, driver’s license, and insurance card.

29.933554 -90.019476