Famous Restaurant Opens Second Location in Slidell

NEW ORLEANS - A famous restaurant is set to open its second location this morning! This family-friendly diner has the same feel and look as the original location in Manchac!

They don't call it "the home of the world famous, original, thin, fried catfish" for nothing! Middendorf's restaurant is kicking off fourth of July with a bang!

The grand opening for Middendorf's second restaurant kicks off today at 10:30 AM. Horst Pfeifer, the owner, felt like this was the perfect time to grace Slidell with the newest location. "To celebrate our 85th anniversary! And we have so many wonderful people working for us, I felt like it was time to do it."

You read right-- 85th anniversary! Back in 1934, Middendorf's first location opened! The owner says, a lot of historical things happened that year.

The sugar bowl started, it was the great depression. So, people were innovative. Pfeifer told WGNO. "So, the start of this little fried catfish house in Manchac and they had this big fish and they sliced it and we're still doing it the same way."

Customers like Travis say, Middendorf's is the perfect place for he and his son.

"Well, I like Cajun food. So, I like gumbos, I like fried shrimps, you know? And I like to eat with Cajun environments so that's why we come here, you know, just to get some at home food."

Feeling at home is the exact vibe Horst is going for. But he tells WGNO, that's not his only goal. "It's also about family and unity bring people together on a dining table and break bread."

Unified families at dining tables is all you'll see at Middendorf's.

The new Middendorf's is located at 1951 Oak Harbor Boulevard. It's open from 10:30 AM to 9 PM on Tuesdays through Sundays.