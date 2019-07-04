Annual Our Lady of the Gulf "Crab Festival"
"Local food, live music, 100 Arts & Crafts booths, rides, raffles, Crab Races, and much more. Food items include boiled crab and shrimp, shrimp and catfish po-boys, gumbo, crab stuffed potatoes and biscuits, burgers, dogs, and so much more." - gulfcoast.org
- Thursday, July 4 - Saturday, July 6, 2019
- Our Lady of the Gulf Church Grounds
- 228 S. Beach Blvd.
- Bay St Louis, MS 39576
- 11:00am - 11:00pm
- FREE
- Raffles
- $15,000 Drawdown
- $1,000 Raffle
Click here for more information about the Annual Our Lady of the Gulf "Crab Festival."