Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Annual Our Lady of the Gulf "Crab Festival"

"Local food, live music, 100 Arts & Crafts booths, rides, raffles, Crab Races, and much more. Food items include boiled crab and shrimp, shrimp and catfish po-boys, gumbo, crab stuffed potatoes and biscuits, burgers, dogs, and so much more." - gulfcoast.org

Thursday, July 4 - Saturday, July 6, 2019

Our Lady of the Gulf Church Grounds 228 S. Beach Blvd. Bay St Louis, MS 39576

11:00am - 11:00pm

FREE

Raffles $15,000 Drawdown $1,000 Raffle



Click here for more information about the Annual Our Lady of the Gulf "Crab Festival."