Annual Our Lady of the Gulf "Crab Festival"

"Local food, live music, 100 Arts & Crafts booths, rides, raffles, Crab Races, and much more.  Food items include boiled crab and shrimp, shrimp and catfish po-boys, gumbo, crab stuffed potatoes and biscuits, burgers, dogs, and so much more." - gulfcoast.org

  • Thursday, July 4 - Saturday, July 6, 2019
  • Our Lady of the Gulf Church Grounds
    • 228 S. Beach Blvd.
    • Bay St Louis, MS 39576
  • 11:00am - 11:00pm
  • FREE
  • Raffles
    • $15,000 Drawdown
    • $1,000 Raffle

Click here for more information about the Annual Our Lady of the Gulf "Crab Festival."

