Heads up! An Air Quality Ozone Alert has been issued for a large section of south Louisiana Friday from 6AM until Midnight. An Air Quality Alert means high levels of ozone/dust/smoke will be in the air. Part of the smoke in the air will be a residual impact of 4th of July fireworks.

Very hot temperatures combined with light winds will help trap higher concentrations of ozone closer to the surface.

This may cause unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups such as people who suffer with respiratory issues, young children, and elderly. In addition, even if you’re an active and healthy adult, it is recommended to avoid excessive physical activity outside during the hottest part of the day.

Try and limit driving during the hottest hours of the day to decrease the amount of gas emissions emitted.