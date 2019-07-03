× You’re invited to a Murder Mystery Party hosted by The Mystic Krewe of Mona Lisa & Moon Pie

SLIDELL, LA – Join The Mystic Krewe of Mona Lisa & Moon Pie for an exciting night of mystery, murder, and mayhem!

Tickets went on sale on July 3, and will be available until July 17 for $25.

The party is on Saturday, July 27, from 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. at Lowry-Dunham, Case & Vivien Insurance, in Slidell.

The Story: It’s 1857 in Slidell, Louisiana. The Mystic Krewe of Mona Lisa & Moon Pie is having an end of Mardi Gras Ball hosted by Governor Fayette Warren and his wife, Raylene. The surprise guests include a few pirates (in disguise) searching for a treasure – a dead man’s chest if you will.

Character information will be sent out sometime before July 20th.

Hors’devours and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided.

Guests are welcome to bring their own alcohol.

Only pre-sale tickets will be available, no tickets will be sold at the door.

This is an 18+ event.

Proceeds from this event will assist the 2019 Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie in funding their parade, which will be on October 26.

Mona has moved her parade date this year to enliven your pre-Halloween weekend.

“The theme for our 35th year is MoonPie Renaissance. New and old members can join the revelry by forming their own or joining an existing mini-Krewe that relates, however creatively, to the theme. Flambeau carriers march for free. Alternatively, we are actively seeking sponsors to help us promote Olde Towne!”

This year’s King is Kevin Young, KY’s iconic chef and the Queen is Kendra Maness, Editor/Publisher of Slidell Magazine.

The Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie promotes the arts, Olde Towne Slidell, and good humor. This family-friendly marching club abstains from internal combustion engines, preferring homemade push floats, escorted by flambeau carriers and brass bands.