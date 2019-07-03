WWII Museum welcomes 45 new U.S. citizens, could you pass the naturalization test?

NEW ORLEANS — It has become an annual event at the National World War Two Museum, the naturalization ceremony on July 3 that welcomes dozens of new American citizens. This year, 45 people raised their hands and took the oath.

The new citizens come from 27 countries: Algeria, American Samoa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, China, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Germany, Honduras, India, Iran, Jordan, Mexico, Moldova, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, South Africa, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Vietnam and Yemen.

During the process of becoming citizens, each of them had to pass a civic exam that covers a long list of topics. Along with basic American history questions, the applicants must answer questions like:

What did the Emancipation Proclamation do?

Before he was a president, Eisenhower was a general in what war?

Name one state that borders Canada?

What is the name of the national anthem?

How many justices are on the Supreme Court?

What is one right or freedom of the First Amendment?

What does the judicial branch of government do?

If you would like to try more questions, here’s a link where you can find a sample test. Don’t worry if you miss some. The real test is ten questions and applicants only need to get six of them right. But the sample test is multiple choice. During the real test, an examiner asks the questions and the applicant must know the correct answer without looking at a list of possibilities.