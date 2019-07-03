Tony Robichaux, head coach of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball, has died

LAFAYETTE, LA – University of Louisiana at Lafayette president Dr. Joseph Savoie has issued a statement on the passing of coach Tony Robichaux.

“It is difficult to imagine this University, or this community, without coach Tony Robichaux. For players and fans alike, he was Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball, a transformative, iconic figure who strengthened and nurtured the program for a quarter century. Coach Robichaux recorded more than 900 victories during his tenure here, but his life and influence cannot, and should not, be measured in wins and losses alone. Rather, his legacy rests in the lessons he taught student-athletes about their lives beyond the diamond. He urged them to be magnanimous in victory, reflective in defeat, and to exemplify integrity and determination in all they did. Because he lived these principles, he was more than a coach. He was a lodestar, a light that guides travelers toward a destination. That’s how Tony Robichaux will be remembered by everyone who admired him and by the University he represented so well. Gail and I join the University community in extending our condolences and prayers to Colleen, Ashley, Justin, Austin and the entire Robichaux family.”

The 57-year-old suffered a heart attack on June 23, and was forced to have open-heart surgery on the 24th.

He was listed in critical condition after a second surgery just days later. He died on July 3.

Robichaux had coached the UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ baseball team for over 20 years and was the winningest coach in program history.