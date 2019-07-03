Our Travel Girl has last-minute tips for a festive Fourth of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGNO - Fourth of July week means busy roads and airports! The majority of travelers will be hitting the highway this holiday. Here are some tips from our Travel Girl, Stephanie Oswald, to make sure you have a smooth journey:

Prepare your car the same way you would prepare your body for a race: Check for any sore spots, such as worn wiper blades or low fluid levels.

Here’s a car safety travel hack: Use a penny or a quarter to check your tire tread. With the coin upside down, if you can see all of Lincoln’s head or Washington’s wig, it’s time for new tires. If there’s no time before your road trip, consider taking a different car, or even renting one, for safety’s sake.

Here’s one of the most important tips for road tripping travelers: If you can go during off-peak hours, do so! Get up super early, or shift your sleep schedule so you can hit the road late at night, but still alert.

Essential oils, such as peppermint, can help you stay awake.

For flyers, choose an efficient in-flight wardrobe! Dress for TSA by avoiding excess bling. Be sure to wear easy-to-remove shoes, and pack socks if you’re wearing sandals to avoid having to walk barefoot through the security post.

Be aware of prohibited items when packing your carry-on. Fireworks can’t fly at all! Canoe paddles, corkscrews with blades, and ammunition of any kind can only fly inside checked bags.

Follow these Travel Girl tips to keep things festive and fun this 4th of July.