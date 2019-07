× NOPD: 5-year-old boy arrives at hospital with gunshot wound to abdomen

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating an afternoon shooting after a 5-year-old boy was brought to an emergency room with a gunshot wound.

The child arrived at a New Orleans East hospital around 3 p.m., according to initial reports by the NOPD.

He had been shot once in the abdomen.

The location of the shooting and the identity of the shooter are still under investigation, according to the NOPD.