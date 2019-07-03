National Eat Your BEANS Day! How about a red beans & rice PIZZA?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's National Eat Your Beans Day.

Celebrate.

Eat.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood has the just the right recipe.

It's for red beans and rice pizza.

Yes, pizza.

With red beans and rice.

It's the creation of not one, not two, but three chefs at Mid City Pizza.

If you don't see the pizza on the menu on National Eat Your Beans Day, you can special order it.

National Eat Your Beans Day is a healthy holiday.

Heathy-ish, that is.

It's observed every year on July 3.

That's of course just before the big Fourth of July holiday.