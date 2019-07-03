Middendorf’s Slidell location opens tomorrow, July 4th

SLIDELL, LA – Middendorf’s Slidell will officially open for business on Thursday, July 4.

This is the second location for the iconic restaurant known as the “Home of the World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish.”

The original restaurant is located off I-55 in Manchac, and opened its doors on July 4, 1934.

“It’s only fitting that we start this new chapter of Middendorf’s long, rich history by opening Middendorf’s Slidell on our 85th Anniversary,” said Middendorf’s Owner Karen Pfeifer. “Can you believe it? 85 years of thin fried catfish. We’re proud to still be using the same recipe that Josie Middendorf introduced back in 1934. We’re even more proud to make Slidell our second home. This community is incredibly welcoming and enthusiastic, and we’re already making a lot of new and fabulous friends here.”

Middendorf’s Slidell is located at 1951 Oak Harbor Blvd., right off I-10, Exit 261. It will be open Tuesday-Sunday, 10:30 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.

The family-friendly restaurant has the same look and feel as the original Middendorf’s — a grand, white building topped with the signature Middendorf’s humps and filled with beautiful wood, down-home comfort and a touch of whimsy.

Venture outside, and you’ll find an open-air porch overlooking an inviting sand/play area for the kids with fountains, palm trees and tiki huts. Eventually, there will be a pond out there too.

“We really put a lot of work into Slidell. It was an all hands-on deck kind of project,” said Middendorf’s Owner Horst Pfeifer. “I was on-site a lot during construction to make sure everything was going according to plan. Back in Manchac, the team stayed busy with planning. We also made a lot of things by hand that you’ll see in Slidell like table and bar tops, wood paneling, door frames and the hostess stand. We really care about Middendorf’s. Generations of people have grown-up with the restaurant, gathering with friends and family for all occasions. So many memories are made here, and we want to keep that tradition going in Slidell. We want all the Dorfers out there to be happy and excited that we’re sharing Middendorf’s in a new way with this second location.”

Dorfers — the folks who are true fans of Middendorfs — will be pleased to know that Middendorf’s Slidell will share the same menu as Middendorf’s Manchac.

However, there are a few differences to note…

The Slidell location is not on the water like in Manchac. There are no stairs, ramps or lifts inside — it’s all one level. And, there is only one dinner bar, as opposed to Manchac’s two, but it’s a big one. Situated in the center of the restaurant, it measures about 42 feet long. The bar top is made of cypress, and guests can enjoy beer and wine on tap.

Learn more about Middendorf’s on their website, as well as Facebook and Instagram pages.