Get the Skinny in the Kitchen for July 4th: Star-Spangled Shortcake

Whether you serve it as brunch or dessert, this red, white, and blue plate of deliciousness is sure to be a hit this 4th of July! And with zero added sugar and no white flour, it can truly be a guilt-free indulgence.

Star-Spangled Shortcake by Ben McLauchlin of Swerve Sweetener

Makes 10-12 servings

Ingredients:

1 quart strawberries, hulled and quartered

¼ cup Swerve granular plus 5 tablespoons Swerve Granular, plus 8 teaspoons

2 cups whole wheat pastry flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons butter, cold and cubed or coconut oil

⅔ cup half-and-half, plus ¼ cup

Swerved whipped cream

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a medium mixing bowl, toss the strawberries and ¼ cup Swerve together. Set aside until time to serve.

In the bowl of a food processor, pulse together flour, baking powder, salt and 3 tablespoons of Swerve. Then pulse in the cold butter cubes until a coarse meal is formed. Turn the flour mixture out into a large mixing bowl and make a well in the center. Pour in ⅔ cup half-and-half and gently mix it in with a rubber spatula or fork, be careful not to over mix the dough or the biscuits will be tough.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and fold it over itself a couple of times until it just holds together. Pat the dough out to ¾-inch thickness and cut out 8 round 3-inch biscuits.

Transfer the biscuits to a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Brush the tops of each biscuit with the remaining half-and-half and sprinkle each with 1 teaspoon Swerve. Bake in a preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes or until the biscuits have risen and are a light golden brown.

Remove from the oven and let cool slightly. Split each biscuit, spoon some strawberries on the bottom piece, then whipped cream and top with the other biscuit half. Garnish with fresh mint and more strawberries.

Per serving: 195 calories, 10 grams fat, 6 grams saturated fat (2 grams animal-based sat fat, when use coconut oil in place of butter), 250 mg sodium, 34 grams carbohydrate, 4.3 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 3.3 grams protein.

Adapted from Swerve’s Strawberry Shortcake recipe.

