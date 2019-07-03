Fired Up for Uncle Sam Jam

Uncle Sam Jam

"Celebrate Independence Day at beautiful Lafreniere Park in Metairie at Uncle Sam Jam! Each year, fest goers look forward to live music, delicious food and great company! This FREE festival features top local and national acts. Then, stick around for the spectacular fireworks show at 9PM!" - visitjeffersonparish.com

  • Wednesday, July 3, 2019
  • 3:00pm - 11:00pm
  • Lafreniere Park (Al Copeland Concert Meadow)
    • 3000 Downs Blvd.,
    • Metairie, LA 70003
  • FREE
    • Parking is $5
  • Schedule of Events
    • 3:00 PM: Doors Open
    • 4:00 PM: Amanda Shaw
    • 5:30 PM: 10,000 Maniacs
    • 7:15 PM: The Orchestra starring former members of Electric Light Orchestra
    • 9:00 PM: Fireworks and Flight Plan Ensemble
    • 9:35 PM: The Topcats

Click here for more information about Uncle Sam Jam.

