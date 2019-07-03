Firecracker HOT 4th of July Forecast!

Posted 4:10 PM, July 3, 2019, by

YUCK!

It was a hot & steamy one across the area today…and the temperatures will be going up from here!

Tomorrow, for 4th of July…get ready for firecracker hot temperatures. Only a slim 20% chance for a spotty afternoon shower to briefly help cool you down. Many spots will climb into the middle 90s and heat index values in the lower 100s. Wear sunscreen & drink lots of water if you’re spending time outdoors!

We stay brutally hot into the weekend with highs in the mid-upper 90s on the Northshore and mid 90s on the Southshore…and only a spotty chance for rain Thursday-Sunday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.