Firecracker HOT 4th of July Forecast!

YUCK!

It was a hot & steamy one across the area today…and the temperatures will be going up from here!

Tomorrow, for 4th of July…get ready for firecracker hot temperatures. Only a slim 20% chance for a spotty afternoon shower to briefly help cool you down. Many spots will climb into the middle 90s and heat index values in the lower 100s. Wear sunscreen & drink lots of water if you’re spending time outdoors!

We stay brutally hot into the weekend with highs in the mid-upper 90s on the Northshore and mid 90s on the Southshore…and only a spotty chance for rain Thursday-Sunday.