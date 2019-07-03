Essence 25: Treme tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Folks come to the Essence Festival in New Orleans and they want to find cool things to do. Today we take the tour of Treme, one of the oldest black neighborhoods in America, thanks to our friends at Mid-City Carriages.

Among the spots we visited were the New Orleans African American Museum, St. Augustine Church, and the historic Charbonnet-Labat Funeral Home, the Backstreet Cultural Museum and the sacred grounds of Congo Square.

All must-see areas of Treme.

Our look at Essence 25 on WGNO-TV is brought to you by Rouses Markets.