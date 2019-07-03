× Clerk of Court: $10,000 in cash missing from Criminal District Court safe

NEW ORLEANS – An envelope containing $10,000 in cash has gone missing at the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell issued a statement saying the cash, part of a $30,000 payment to the court, “may have been mishandled” by a bond clerk.

“Approximately 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon, a ‘night-shift’ bond clerk was thought to have placed three envelopes each containing $10,000 in cash into the Clerk of Court’s safe. No other deposits were subsequently made into that safe yesterday evening,” according to the statement. “At 9:00 a.m. this morning, the office manager opened the safe and removed the envelopes. There were only two envelopes present.”

The Criminal District Court building is closed for the Fourth of July holiday, and will not reopen until Monday morning.

The NOPD and Morrell’s office are currently conducting an investigation into the apparent theft, according to the statement.