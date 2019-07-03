× A$AP Rocky detained and accused of assault in Sweden, reports say

American rapper A$AP Rocky has been detained in Stockholm and is accused of serious assault, according to CNN Swedish affiliate Expressen.

The Swedish Prosecutor’s Office said a performer was detained without identifying the individual, but said he was represented by lawyer Henrik Olsson Lilja.

Olsson Lilja told Reuters that his client denied any wrongdoing. The American rapper was detained following a confrontation in the Swedish capital, according to Expressen.

“We are working hard with this and confident that the prosecutor will take a decision in favor of my client when he gets the full picture,” Olsson Lilja said, according to Reuters.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was reportedly detained with three other people at around 1 a.m. local time Wednesday morning, after a brawl broke out in the city.

On Instagram A$AP Rocky posted two videos that show him, and his companions, asking two men to stop following them.

“We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble,” he wrote as the caption on one of the videos, which was three minutes long. “They followed us for four blocks.”

In another video posted by the rapper, A$AP Rocky says one of the men hit a member of his security “in the face with headphones.” Referring to himself, A$AP Rocky added that authorities tried to arrest him and that he is “innocent.” But in a video posted by TMZ, the website points to A$AP Rocky who appears to grab one of the men and throw him to the ground.

Swedish prosecutors said in a statement that they have until noon Saturday to decide whether to keep the performer in custody, adding that the investigation is in the “initial” stages.

The rapper is scheduled to perform at Wireless Festival in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

CNN’s Sarah Dean contributed to this report.