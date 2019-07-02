When does a stitch in time save a lot more than just nine?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La - A stitch in time saves more than just nine.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood says it means 50 stars and thirteen stripes.

That's for the Louisiana man whose family has been in the red, white and blue business since 1932.

The man's name is Jack Metranga.

Jack makes and sells flags.....

His headquarters is the Pennant Shop.

It's on Metairie Road in Metairie, Louisiana.

Wild Bill Wood says, "when you supply a flag to somebody, it becomes a part of that person's personal history."

Jack Metranga agrees, "many times they pass it on to sons, daughters, grandsons and granddaughters.

Wild Bill says, "you're going to make me cry!"

Jack Metranga says, "I'm trying!"

Patriotic tears have been a family tradition now for nearly 90 years.

Wild Bill says, "if I close my eyes, I know what song is playing in your head right now."

Jack says, "the Star Spangled Banner, of course."

Jack Metranga knows his flags.

Jack Metranga knows the flag business.

He'll tell you the hottest months of the year are also the hottest times for flag sales.

The season starts around Memorial Day.

Then there's Flag Day.

It usually lasts through Labor Day.

The Fourth of July is smack dab in the middle and the peak of the season.

Wild Bill wonders, "what's the flag you made that flies the highest?"

Jack Metranga says, "that would be the one that went into space with an astronaut,"

Stars and Stripes Forever.

Forever flow trough the hands and the heart of the Metairie man who pledges his allegiance all day.

And every day.

With liberty and justice for all.