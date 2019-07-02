Video: NOPD searching for at least 7 people involved in this vehicle burglary

NEW ORLEANS – At least seven people can be seen burglarizing a vehicle in this surveillance video.

The incidents occurred around 4:16 A.M. on June 25, in the 5600 block of Hawthorne Place.

The video starts with suspect #1 who is checking door handles.

When suspect #1 is able to open the door of a Chevrolet Tahoe, suspects #2 and #3 come running up.

The video then shows an SUV creeping slowly down the street.

The vehicle comes to a stop and suspect #4 exits the vehicle.

Suspect #4 can be seen checking the door of another vehicle, while the Tahoe is still being robbed.

That’s when suspects #5 and #6 come running up to assist in the burglary of the Tahoe.

The NOPD says suspects #5 and #6 are females.

Suspect #7 is the drive of the getaway vehicle, who cannot be seen in the surveillance video.

There may have been others in the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact Detective Roger Caillouet (504) 658-6030 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.