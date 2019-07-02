Travel Girl tips for safe celebrating as we say ‘Happy Birthday U.S.A.!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGNO - Don't get the blues this red, white and blue week! Our Travel Girl, Stephanie Oswald, has some advice for safe celebrating.

If you're hitting the road, fill up before everyone else does because gas stations will be busy on the 4th of July and the day before.

Purchase your sun screen and water ahead of time too. That way you'll avoid high prices at the resort, festival or concert where you'll be celebrating.

Families going off on a long weekend should share the travel planning work. Give every person in the family a job, such as labeling beach chairs, towels and coolers. Someone else could choose restaurants for meals the family plans to eat out; another family member can confirm the fireworks schedule.

When it comes to small children, pack a few small surprise gifts to use in case of boredom or travel delays.

Staying at a hotel? Call ahead to ask about breakfast options. Ask about the possibility of a late checkout as well, for the day of your departure. That extra hour or two is usually a big help.

Schedule your rides on Uber or Lyft ahead of time to beat the rush and the surge pricing.

If you'll be in a crowd, choose a spot to meet in case of separation or emergency.

Temporary tattoos are great for small children: put your phone number on your little one's arm so that you can be reached if they get lost. Luggage tags (the kind with flaps) are another smart option to keep the tiny tots safe.

If you're having a barbecue, keep everyone hydrated, stick to safe places for setting off fireworks, and be sure that anyone who will be in contact with the pyrotechnics has not been in contact with any alcohol.

Finally, have a 'Plan B' such as board games or a movie outing. Sometimes Mother Nature decides to put on her own show and while lightening may be pretty, it will cancel the fireworks show.

Follow these Travel Girl tips for a safe and successful celebration of America's birthday.