Total Solar Eclipse in Chile, Argentina! Partial Eclipse in Louisiana in 2024!

Remember the total solar eclipse in 2017 that captured the attention of millions of Americans across the United States?!

The first total solar eclipse to occur since 2017 will occur Tuesday evening in the South Pacific Ocean & parts of South America including Chile and Argentina!

The path of totality, where the moon completely blocks the sun, will span directly over parts of Chile and Argentina. Outside the path of totality, a partial solar eclipse will be visible as far north as Costa Rica.

According to NASA, the incredible spectacle of complete totality & darkness could last up to four minutes and three seconds depending on where you are.

Now…here’s something to get excited about. If you didn’t get a chance to view the partial or total solar eclipse in the United States in 2017, you’re in luck!!

Another total solar eclipse will occur across 13 states in the U.S. on April 8, 2024. Although New Orleans won’t see complete darkness again this go around in 2024, the moon will cover up near 82% of the sun!

This will make a noticeable difference in the amount of light present in the sky, and it will almost feel like dusk in the middle of the daytime.

If you’re looking to travel to the rare lunar event, nearby cities such as Dallas, Fort Worth, and Austin will all experience complete “totality” or darkness on April 8, 2024. Weather depending of course…