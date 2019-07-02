Thibodaux Police: Irate man who was thrown out of court urinated on courthouse

THIBODAUX, LA – An man police describe as “irate” was arrested yesterday after he urinated on the courthouse in downtown Thibodaux.

A judge ordered a bailiff to remove Larry Jones from his courtroom around 2 p.m. on June 28, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

When TPD officers arrived on the scene minutes later, Jones urinated on the outside of the 17th Judicial District Court building, in full view of the officers.

After he was finished micturating and while he was being arrested, Jones yelled death threats and other obscenities directed at the judge who had thrown him out of the courthouse.

Jones has been charged with Obscenity, Disturbing the Peace, Resisting an Officer, and Public Intimidation.

He is currently being held on a bond of $103,250 at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.