‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah B. demonstrates her many “roars!”

NEW ORLEANS-- Breaking up is hard to do for Hannah Brown. Week after week Hannah is eliminating men as "The Bachelorette."

Things are really heating up for Hannah and her boyfriends on the hit ABC show. The guys have been fighting for her and she's had to put them all in their place. She says she doesn't like the drama, but the drama seems to sure like her.

As you know Hannah B. is nicknamed "The Beast" and the guys on the show know that she can surely roar!

Listen as she demonstrated all her different roars for News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez.