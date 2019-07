Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

This Test Kitchen Taylor-approved treat is so easy, even the kids can make it.

Cherry Bombs

1 bag marshmallows

White melting chocolate

Blue food coloring

Maraschino Cherries

Melt the chocolate and turn it blue!

Dip marshmallow in chocolate.

Top with a cherry and enjoy!

