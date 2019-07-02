× Radio personality John Walton passes away

HOUSTON – Longtime radio personality John Walton has passed away.

One half of the duo Walton & Johnson, who were based in the New Orleans area for years before moving to the Houston market, had been battling illness for a while.

“His medical issues were too numerous to overcome,” Steve Johnson said. “He had been receiving treatment over the last month but continued to suffer. He made the decision to return home yesterday and spend his last hours with his family. He went out on his own terms.”

Walton cared deeply for his loyal audience, Johnson said.

“I will always cherish John as not only a partner but a dear friend,” Johnson said. “His wit and humor defined him as the unique individual we all knew him to be. He will never be replaced. He had a voice and he had something to say.”

It is with great shock and sadness that I inform the Walton & Johnson audience of the untimely and sudden passing of John Walton. https://t.co/9ZYKvKSCs2 — Walton And Johnson (@WaltonNJohnson) July 2, 2019