THIBODAUX, LA.- The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Department has identified the woman who was found shot to death in Thibodaux on Sunday Night.

They say that she is 24-year-old Anjhae Pharagood of Thibodaux.

Sheriff’s Deputies found Phargagood laying in the street on Michelle Place in Thibodaux around 10:30 Sunday night.

This investigation is continuing.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.