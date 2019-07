× NOPD: 2 dead after N.O. East triple shooting

NEW ORLEANS – At least one person is dead after a triple shooting this afternoon in New Orleans East.

Gunfire was reported around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dwyer and Downman Roads, according to the NOPD.

No further details have been released.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of this developing story.