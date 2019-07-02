× Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter rescues 158 animals from Terrytown home

TERRYTOWN, LA – More than 150 animals had to be taken out of the home and placed into protective care.

On Monday night, Jefferson Parish Animal Control Officers executed a warrant based on probable cause of animals needing intervention.

One hundred, fifty-eight (158) animals of various species were removed from a Terrytown home, and brought the Westbank Animal Shelter.

“Once we were in the house, we realized quickly the animals needed to be removed” said Shannon Neal, Chief Animal Control Officer for Jefferson Parish, “Sometimes people take on more animals than they can handle and it leaves them unable to provide the minimum standard of care.”

The animals will be evaluated by a veterinarian to determine if any are ill and will be held pending further investigation, in cooperation with the appropriate parish officials.

The shelter is currently experiencing a higher than normal capacity, so they are asking the citizens of Jefferson Parish to please help by adopting or fostering one of the many homeless animals in their care.

The Animal Shelter is holding an ADOPTION SPECIAL throughout the month of July!

Large dogs, 26 pounds or more and cats will be available for adoption for only $10.00.

All fees for senior dogs and cats, eight years or older, will be waived!

Checks, debit and credit cards are accepted.

Fostering is also a great way to “share the love” and help get that amazing cat or dog into a new forever home!

Shelter locations: