Help place flags on Metairie Road for July 4th celebration

In preparation for Thursday’s July 4th celebration, Jefferson Parish will commemorate Independence Day with a patriotic display of flags along historic Metairie Road, and everyone can join in on the celebration!

“Metairie Road is one of the oldest and most-iconic thoroughfares in Jefferson Parish. There is a special small town feel about Metairie Road so seeing hundreds of American flags on the lawns of homes and businesses there seems the perfect way to celebrates our heritage and freedom” said Councilwoman Van Vrancken.

On Wednesday, more than 1,600 flags will be placed along historic Metairie Road. (That’s triple what was placed last year!)

The celebration will begin with members of local boy scouts and community businesses planting American flags along the neutral ground at Bonnabel and Metairie Road at 10 A.M. sharp.

Then throughout the day, flags will be placed in highly trafficked areas along Metairie Road, including the intersections of Metairie Road and Lake Avenue, Metairie Lawn Drive, Bonnabel Boulevard, Avenue A, and Labarre Drive.

The flag ceremony began last year as an effort of the Metairie Road District and the Office of Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken. This year, the Metairie Road District expanded its efforts, encouraging business owners and residents to participate in the festivities. Metairie Road’s 4th of July celebration will serve as a community event and highlight the many retail, dining, and lifestyle activities along Metairie Road.