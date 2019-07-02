× Carla’s Kitchen: Ice Queen

NEW ORLEANS – On this episode of Carla’s Kitchen, I take you to a small Asian dessert shop in Metairie, Ice Queen. Friends and owners, Sofie Lui and Lili Ni are from China, but met in Southeast Louisiana about ten years ago while attending LSU. They decided to open up Ice Queen in 2018, because of their love for Asian teas and dessert. After traveling back to Southeast Asia, they wanted to bring the popular Asian desserts to the New Orleans area.

Ice Queen offers different types of teas, like milk teas, slush, bubble teas or shakes. Plus, they are the only place in the state of Louisiana that has an edible selfie drink printer. When you order a drink with a cheese foam, you can get a picture printed on top that’s edible!

Other delicious treats include Korean Snow Ice, crepe cones and multiple varieties of Thai rolled ice cream. You get to see how it’s made and pick your toppings. They also make their own Mochi.

Ice Queen is located in Metairie at 3304 West Esplande Avenue.

CLICK HERE for more information.