Blue Bell responds to viral video of woman licking ice cream, returning it to freezer

Ice cream company Blue Bell Creameries is working with law enforcement to track down a woman seen in a now-viral video.

The video appears to show a woman opening a 64-ounce ice cream container at a grocery store, licking it and putting it back on the shelf.

Blue Bell issued a statement on its website thanking consumers for alerting them, adding:

We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated.

Some online criticized the company for not better sealing their ice cream containers. The company responded saying the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal and any attempt to open the containers should be noticeable.

Here is the full statement from Blue Bell:

