Biddy Signs Free Agent Contract with Mets

Posted 4:18 PM, July 2, 2019, by

(Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana senior pitcher Jared Biddy signed a free agent contract Monday with the New York Mets, becoming the fourth Lion off the 2019 squad to sign a professional contract. The right-hander from Iowa Park, Texas, was assigned to the Kingsport (Tenn.) Mets, New York’s rookie-level affiliate in the Appalachian League.

An All-Conference and Southland All-Academic selection as a senior, Biddy wrapped up the 2019 season with a 1-3 record and a 2.92 ERA. His 12 saves tied for the second-most by a Lion pitcher in a single season.

Biddy joins Corey Gaconi (Mets), Cody Grosse (Mariners) and Bryce Tassin (Tigers) in making the jump to professional baseball this summer.

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.