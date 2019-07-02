× Biddy Signs Free Agent Contract with Mets

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana senior pitcher Jared Biddy signed a free agent contract Monday with the New York Mets, becoming the fourth Lion off the 2019 squad to sign a professional contract. The right-hander from Iowa Park, Texas, was assigned to the Kingsport (Tenn.) Mets, New York’s rookie-level affiliate in the Appalachian League.

An All-Conference and Southland All-Academic selection as a senior, Biddy wrapped up the 2019 season with a 1-3 record and a 2.92 ERA. His 12 saves tied for the second-most by a Lion pitcher in a single season.

Biddy joins Corey Gaconi (Mets), Cody Grosse (Mariners) and Bryce Tassin (Tigers) in making the jump to professional baseball this summer.

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.