Valerie Sassyfras wants you to swim and get sassy for her birthday

NEW ORLEANS -- Artist Valerie Sassyfras is throwing a party for her birthday. And you are invited!

The Valerie Sassyfras Birthday Bash is at The Drifter Hotel, Wednesday, July 3, from 7:00-10:00 p.m. And, since the Drifter is known for its poolside fun, they recommend you wear pool attire.

The music starts at 7:00 p.m. with DJ Sass. Then, Valerie Sassyfras will take the stage for a solo set at 8:00 p.m. Around 9:00 p.m., the Sasshay Dancers will join Valerie to round out the performance.

The Spotted Tongue food truck will be there to provide the eats.

Valerie Sassyfras is well-known for her outside-the-box approach to music and performance. She combines her skills on the accordian and mandolin with fun and engaging lyrics and dance moves that become a featured part of the show.

