The Uncle Sam Jam event at Lafreniere Park is predicted to host up to 30,000 guests

METAIRIE, La. -- Lafreniere Park is celebrating their 19th annual "Uncle Sam Jam" on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The event kicks off at 3:00 p.m. and includes live music, delicious food, and fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

This year's musical performances include Amanda Shaw, 10,000 Maniacs, The Orchestra starring ELO former members, and The Topcats.

Organizers say they expect more visitors this year, topping their record of over 27,000 people who attended last year in 2018.

"It represents what Jefferson Parish is all about. Families, mothers, grandmothers, grandfathers, fathers, and children, aunts, uncles, all getting together and just appreciating what our parish has to offer. The opportunity to bring 30,000 people to just appreciate the amenities of the park and see what it has to offer on the 155-acre track that it sits on is really exciting for us," says Dominick Impastato, Jefferson Parish Councilman for District 4.

This year, the event will put on a crowd-pleasing production during the firework show.

They've added the Jazz Ensemble, Flight Plan, to play before and during the spectacle.

This band is made up of military personnel, which Impastato says is quite fitting as we celebrate our freedom as a country.

If you plan to attend, parking on-site is $5.00.

The event itself is free and open to the public.

