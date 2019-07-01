Stolen credit card spending spree could be part of bigger crime ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- A pair of suspects who are accused of going on a spending spree with stolen credit cards may be part of a multi-state crime ring. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The pair is accused of running up more than $4,100 in fraudulent purchases on the North Shore. Mandeville police say the pair targeted a Game Stop and a Best Buy store. The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is handling the Best Buy case.

Jefferson Parish deputies say the pair targeted more businesses on their side of the lake. All of the fraudulent purchases happened on June 14. Mandeville police and STPSO deputies released surveillance photos of the suspects.

According to police, the pair may be part of a larger crime ring and they have already left the state. Jefferson Parish deputies say some of the stolen credit cards that were used to make the fraudulent purchases belonged to a non-profit group that helps people with ALS.

