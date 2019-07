× Police investigate fatal shooting in French Quarter

New Orleans – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the French Quarter.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Saint Louis Street.

Police say a man was shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

29.957628 -90.067972