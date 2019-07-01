Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Occhi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Occhi (sounds like Okie) is a male Cattle Dog and Jack Russell Terrier mix. He is about a year and a half old and is about 42 pounds. He is new to the shelter at ARNO so he's getting used to it, but so far he is really getting along with everyone. Occhi's owner was very sick and couldn't take care of him and his energy anymore and was faced with a hard decision to make. He likes to keep to himself. He keeps his kennel clean and doesn't make a lot of noise. He is getting used to walking on a leash as he didn't really have much experience before now.

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

Click here for more information about Occhi.

Click here for more information about Animal Rescue New Orleans.