× Pelicans announce NBA Summer League roster

New Orleans — The New Orleans Pelicans announced their NBA Summer League roster and mini-camp schedule Monday afternoon, ahead of their trip to Las Vegas for all the action. This year the Pelicans are holding their mini-camp in Vegas, with practices going from July 2-4 at the University of Nevada. Games begin the following day with the big feature match-up between this year’s top two draft picks, who were also Duke teammates– New Orleans power forward Zion Williamson and New York Knicks small forward RJ Barrett.

This year’s summer league squad, which will be coached by Pelicans assistant coach Fred Vinson, is highlighted by Williamson and Pelicans returners Frank Jackson, Kenrich Williams and Christian Wood.

After the Pelicans match-up with the Knicks Friday, July 5 to being summer league play, they will take-on the Wizards Saturday, July 6 before an off day Sunday. Their third game will be Monday, July 8 against the Bulls, followed by a match-up with the Cavaliers on Wednesday, July 10. Those four preliminary games will determine the seeding for the single-elimination tournament that follows, meaning teams are guaranteed at least 5 games in that 10-day span. The summer league championship is scheduled for Monday, July 15 and all games will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center.