NOPD: Kidnappers planned to wait until victim got paid to rob him

NEW ORLEANS – Two baseball bat wielding men were arrested after bursting into a home in Broadmoor and holding a man hostage until he got paid.

The situation unfolded around 8 a.m. on June 30 in the 4400 block of General Pershing Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Thirty-one-year-old Brandon Dumas and 33-year-old Ellevy Robinson demanded money after confronting the resident with the baseball bats.

The unidentified victim told Dumas and Robinson that he didn’t have any money, and the pair of robbers told him they would leave and return with guns, according to the NOPD.

The pair then told the victim that they would remain with the victim until he could get paid the next day.

But before 2 p.m., NOPD officers had arrived on the scene and arrested Dumas and Robinson.

Both are charged with aggravated burglary and kidnapping, according to the NOPD.

