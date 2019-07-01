NOLA Craft Beer Experience: Parleaux Beer Lab is always making new & different beers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--The craft beer scene has really been brewing up over the last few years. With that here at WGNO we are offering a cool "NOLA Craft Beer Experience" card for you all to try some great craft beers.

We sent News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez to Parleaux Beer Lab in the Bywater to get a taste of what they offer. Its the "NOLA Craft Beer Experience."

The cost is only $49, and with the beer card you will get two flights of beer. For more information about Parleaux Beer Lab, click HERE.