Lightning strike causes Harvey house fire

HARVEY, LA – The lead investigator in a Harvey house fire is blaming lightning for the blaze.

Around 3:15 P.M. on Monday, units with the Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2 responded to a report of a structure fire at 1621 Esther Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed flames and smoke coming from the roof, causing them to call a second alarm.

It took approximately twenty minutes to get the blaze under control.

The blaze displaced a family of five, and two dogs had to be rescued from the structure.

Preliminary investigation showed the cause as a possible lighting strike from a storm that moved trough Harvey this evening.

No injuries were reported.

