Lightning strike causes Harvey house fire

HARVEY, LA – The lead investigator in a Harvey house fire is blaming lightning for the blaze.
Around 3:15 P.M. on Monday, units with the Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2 responded to a report of a structure fire at 1621 Esther Street.
Upon arrival, firefighters noticed flames and smoke coming from the roof, causing them to call a second alarm.
It took approximately twenty minutes to get the blaze under control.
The blaze displaced a family of five, and two dogs had to be rescued from the structure.
Preliminary investigation showed the cause as a possible lighting strike from a storm that moved trough Harvey this evening.
No injuries were reported.