‘Kindergarten Cop’ actor and local son Richard Tyson back in jail in Mobile

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Richard Tyson attends the premiere of Vision Films' "Betrayed" at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on September 26, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

 MOBILE, AL (WALA) — Actor Richard Tyson, a Mobile native known for his roles in such films as “Kindergarten Cop,” is back in Mobile County Metro Jail Monday — this time on a burglary charge.

Tyson, 63, was arrested in Mobile last month on charges of public intoxication and harassment or harassing communications.

This time, the actor was booked into Metro Jail late Monday morning on a charge of third-degree burglary involving a dwelling, according to jail records.

Among Tyson’s best-known roles was his turn starring opposite Arnold Scharzenegger in “Kindergarten Cop.” Other roles have included parts in movies such as “Three O’Clock High,” “Kingpin, Me, Myself & Irene” and “There’s Something About Mary,” as well as the TV series “Hardball.”

The actor is the brother of former Mobile County District Attorney John Tyson Jr. and the former spouse of actor and singer/songwriter Kris Kristofferson’s daughter Tracy.

